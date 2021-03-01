Morant had six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three steals in 26 minutes Sunday against Houston.

Morant accounted for just six of Memphis' 133 points, but he handed out seven assists and added three steals in the 49-point victory. As the All-Star break approaches, Morant and the Grizzlies will play Tuesday at Washington before finishing out the first half schedule at home against Milwaukee on Thursday.