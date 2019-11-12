Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores nine in Monday's win
Morant managed nine points (2-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Spurs.
Morant returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest and struggled with his shot. He has been held to single digits in scoring in consecutive contests, amassing 17 points on 25 field goal attempts. However, the rookie point guard has provided solid production thus far while showcasing a fairly well-rounded skillset.
