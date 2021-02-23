Morant delivered 22 points (10-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Monday's loss against the Mavericks.

Morant has scored more than 20 points in just three of his last six contests, but those have been the only three instances where he's done that since he left the Dec. 7 matchup at Brooklyn with an ankle injury that forced him to miss eight straight games. Morant seems to be turning things around after a slow return to action -- compared to his blistering start to the season -- but should remain the Grizzlies' top performer in both fantasy and real life going forward.