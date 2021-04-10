Morant posted 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Knicks.

Morant carried the Grizzlies offensively with an excellent offensive showing, but this was the first time over his last five games where the second-year point guard was able to surpass the 20-point mark. Morant might be averaging 17.7 points per game over his last 10 contests, but he has failed to reach the 15-point mark six times during that stretch. While he remains a productive player and a must-start asset across all formats, a bit more consistency on the scoring column would undoubtedly boost his upside even more.