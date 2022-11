Morant provided 32 points (14-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 overtime win over San Antonio.

Morant posted his second consecutive 30-point performance in the overtime victory, leading the team in shots made and shot attempts. Morant has tallied six games of 30 points or more this season and has done so twice in the last five contests.