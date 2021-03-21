Morant compiled 14 points (5-20 FG1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 win over the Warriors.

Morant suffered through a frigid night from the field, but his ability to get the ball to his teammates helped bolster his fantasy totals. Flashes of Morant's Rookie of the Year season have been few and far between lately, as he's failed to score more than 15 points over his past four games. As long as his assist totals remain high, he'll continue to be serviceable as a point guard for all formats, but his lack of scoring has failed to match where he was drafted in most leagues this season.