Morant posted 12 points (4-12, FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and a rebound across 26 minutes in Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Jazz.

Although we've seen flashes of the 2019-20 version of Morant, he hasn't been able to string those performances together. When he pops, he pops big, and it's allowed his point-per-game average to rest above his rookie numbers, but his sophomore season lacks the balance of his freshman campaign. The Grizzlies are far from out of the playoff race, and they'll need consistent numbers from the former Rookie of the Year to keep them afloat.