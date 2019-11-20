Morant collected 20 points (7-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and two rebounds to go along with a block and a steal in the Grizzlies' 114-95 loss against the Warriors on Wednesday night.

While Morant continued to display his ability to put the ball in the basket, the early Rookie of the Year candidate did so inefficiently, as he was only able to connect on 35 percent of his field-goal attempts. The Murray State product's poor efficiency from the field marked the sixth outing in his last seven contests in which he has recorded a field-goal percentage of less than 50.