Morant was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant will take over the Grizzlies' point guard spot, which was vacated due to the trade of Mike Conley to the Jazz. Morant, the 2018-19 OVC Player of the Year and Consensus All-American, averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 36.6 minutes last year with Murray State. He's lauded for his athleticism and playmaking ability, but an underdeveloped jumpshot and tendency to turn the ball over could be a cause of early struggles in the NBA. Either way, fantasy owners should be confident that the rookie will have a big role with the Grizzlies right out of the gate.

