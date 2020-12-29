Morant (ankle) will miss the next three-to-five weeks with a Grade 2 sprain of his left ankle, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Considering Morant was taken off the floor in a wheelchair, this is relatively good news, though the upper end of the three-to-five-week timetable would knock Morant out for more than a quarter of the regular season. Either way, the Grizzlies will be without their clear-cut No. 1 option for most of January, and with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) also sidelined, Memphis could have a difficult time staying afloat in the Western Conference. In Morant's absence, expect Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen, De'Anthony Melton (COVID-19) and rookie Desmond Bane to help pick up the slack. Kyle Anderson, who's off to a great start to the season, could also provide some playmaking in the halfcourt.