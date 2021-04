Morant (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

A back issue forced Morant out of Tuesday's game in Miami, but it doesn't look to be anything serious, and all signs point to the star guard being available on the second night of the back-to-back. Morant's scoring totals have been down of late, as he's posted 12 points or fewer in five of his last six games. The lone outlier was a 36-point outburst in a loss to Utah last Wednesday.