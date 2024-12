Morant (back) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Nets.

Morant is slated for a return to game action after missing Sunday's win over the Wizards due to back soreness. In his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 29.8 minutes per contest.