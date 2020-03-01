Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Shines against Lakers
Morant exploded for 27 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-88 win over the Lakers.
Morant notched his second straight double-double and looked impressive across the board while facing the top team in the Western Conference. The rookie point guard ended February averaging 6.8 assists per game and will aim to extend his double-double streak Monday at Atlanta against Trae Young, another of the top point guards in the league.
