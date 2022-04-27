Morant amassed 30 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 45 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 victory over the Timberwolves.

Morant might have recorded more than 30 percent of his points from the charity stripe and the numbers might indicate this wasn't his best scoring performance, but he still ended one assist away from a triple-double and took over the game when the Grizzlies needed him the most. Aside from draining a clutch three late in the fourth quarter, Morant came up huge in the final seconds with an acrobatic lay-up that allowed Memphis to escape with a two-point win while grabbing the series' lead now that the action will shift to Minnesota on Friday. Through the five games of the series, Morant is averaging 22.4 points, 10.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game while posting three double-doubles and one triple-double.