Morant logged 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 123-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Morant dominated in his return to game action after missing the Grizzlies' last eight outings due to a hip injury. The superstar supplied double-digit assists for the sixth time in only nine regular-season appearances, and he also scored 20-plus points for the sixth time as well. Morant did leave the game briefly in the second quarter following a collision, but by the end of the first half he had already racked up 20 points and six assists while shooting 6-for-11 from the floor. The star point guard will likely remain limited as the club works him back to full playing form slowly, though his dominance in limited minutes is extremely promising for fantasy owners.