Morant notched 37 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 121-105 loss to the Jazz.

Morant missed Memphis' previous game against the Jazz on Oct. 29 due to illness, but he didn't miss a beat in his return and posted his fourth game with at least 34 points in six appearances. The star floor general is enjoying an excellent start to the campaign and is averaging 33.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting an excellent 55 percent from the field and 56 percent from three-point range.