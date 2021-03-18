Morant had 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 win over the Heat.
Both teams struggled offensively and shot below 40 percent, and Morant is now 21-for-58 from the field (36.2 percent) across his past four games. The 21-year-old will attempt to bust out of his shooting slump during the back-to-back set with the Warriors on Friday and Saturday.
