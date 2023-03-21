Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that he anticipates Morant (conditioning/suspension) to play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, but the point guard has told the team he's willing to come off the bench as he works his way back to 100 percent, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Morant met with the media Tuesday for the first time since his NBA-issued eight-game suspension and discussed the steps he's taken to focus on his mental health during his time away from the team. He admitted being uncomfortable on the bench during Monday's win over Dallas, but he's committed to the plan the Grizzlies have in place for him and understands it may be a process for him to get back to where he was before the Instagram Live incident. If Morant does operate off the bench for a few games, Tyus Jones would presumably remain in the starting lineup and be a must-start player after averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds with 51/40/79 shooting splits over the last nine games with Morant unavailable.