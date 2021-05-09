Morant tallied 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 win over the Raptors.

While the rebounds and assists were nice, Morant's seven attempts from the field were his lowest since April 2. Before Saturday's game, the 21-year-old was averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 52.5 percent from the field over his last two games. The second-year guard will look to bounce back Monday at home against the Pelicans.