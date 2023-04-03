Morant posted 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 loss to Chicago.

For the seventh time this season Morant produced a triple-double, as he led Memphis in assists and rebounds. It was also the first time since his return that the point guard posted double-digits in any category other than points. The scoring hasn't been there for Morant though. In his last six games he has topped 20 points twice. Despite adding a couple of triples Sunday, he's shooting just 20.8 percent from three in that stretch.