Morant delivered 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

Morant has recorded 12 or fewer points in four of his last six games and it's clear his shot isn't falling as much as it was earlier this season, but the speedy point guard has still found ways to deliver value -- he has recorded seven or more dimes in seven of his last eight contests. He is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 assists per game during that eight-game stretch.