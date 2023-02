Morant chipped in 32 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 128-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Morant ended up one rebound and one assist shy from recording a triple-double, and he dazzled once again in what was an easy win for the Grizzlies. The star floor general has been nearly unstoppable of late and is averaging 27.8 points, 9.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game over his last 10 outings.