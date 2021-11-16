Morant totaled 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in Monday's 136-102 win over the. Rockets.

Although the Grizzlies are 7-7 on the season, Morant is showing the same flashes he offered during his fantastic rookie season after a tepid start. The return of Dillon Brooks has eased the pressure on Morant in the backcourt, and their shared success should serve as the engine of the offense moving forward.