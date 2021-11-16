Morant totaled 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in Monday's 136-102 win over the. Rockets.
Although the Grizzlies are 7-7 on the season, Morant is showing the same flashes he offered during his fantastic rookie season after a tepid start. The return of Dillon Brooks has eased the pressure on Morant in the backcourt, and their shared success should serve as the engine of the offense moving forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Double-doubles in heavy loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Bounces back offensively in win•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Drops 18 points in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Shines again Monday•