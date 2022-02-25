Morant finished with 20 points (7-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 loss to Minnesota.

Morant left the contest in the third quarter and appeared to be in extreme discomfort as he walked gingerly to the locker room. However, the All-Star point guard was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter. He struggled to find any consistency with his shot during the contest but was still able to generate solid overall production. While the injury didn't knock him out of action Thursday, fantasy managers should still monitor Morant's injury status ahead of Saturday's showdown with Chicago.