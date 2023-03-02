Morant closed with 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 win over the Rockets.
Morant stumbled out of the gate during the Grizzlies' first game following the All-Star break, but he's submitted three straight quality performances since then, including a 39-point triple-double Tuesday. During that stretch, the dynamic point guard has averaged 27.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.3 minutes while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.
