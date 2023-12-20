Morant logged 34 points (12-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 win over New Orleans.

Morant overcame a sluggish start, powering the Grizzlies to a narrow two-point victory. Despite missing the first 25 games of the season, he appeared locked in and ready to go. Memphis overcame a 20-point deficit, delivering their best victory of the season. Anyone who has played the waiting game has to be thrilled with the production. While this is a very small sample size, it appears as though Morant could be a difference-maker moving forward.