Morant supplied 35 points (13-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Kings.

The fascinating aspect of Morant's performance was that he got to 31 points with only one three-pointer, relying on 18 attempts inside the arc and a productive night at the charity stripe. Morant also gave fantasy managers great secondary numbers in the win.