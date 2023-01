Morant (hip) is starting Monday's game against the Suns, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Morant was expected to play against the Suns, and he'll officially be available for a third consecutive game. He hasn't appeared to have significant limitations recently, as he's averaged 30.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game over his last two appearances.