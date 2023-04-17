There is "significant doubt" Morant (hand) will be able to play during Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Lakers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morant exited Sunday's Game 1 due to a right hand injury, but he underwent X-rays that came back clear. However, he described his pain after the game as a 10 out of 10 and indicated that there's a possibility he won't be able to play in Game 2. If Morant is held out Wednesday, Tyus Jones should see plenty of run in the Grizzlies' backcourt.