Morant (hand) is believed to be dealing with a pain-tolerance injury after X-rays came back clean, but his status for Game 2 against the Lakers on Wednesday remains up in the air, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that there is "significant doubt" Morant will be able to play in Game 2, but the Grizzlies have yet to release their official injury report, which should drop sometime Tuesday afternoon. The point guard described his pain level as a 10 out of 10 after leaving Sunday's Game 1 loss, but it remains to be seen if he's made any progress since. If Morant is forced to the sidelines, Tyus Jones would presumably move into the starting lineup.