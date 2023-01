Morant logged 24 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 victory over the Cavaliers.

Morant has scored over 20 points in every game of 2023 so far and is shooting 56 percent from the field during that stretch, up from his 47 percent season-long mark. He remains a consistent, top-five option at guard for fantasy managers.