Morant recorded 23 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 25 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 win over the Pacers.

Morant struggled to get in a rhythm early, going just 3-of-11 from the field over the first two quarters for 13 points while adding six assists. He quickly righted that ship after the break, knocking down four of six shot attempts in the third quarter for another 10 points, including a ferocious one-handed dunk over Jalen Smith to put his stamp on the game. Morant also dished out a team-high 10 assists in the contest to notch his 13th double-double of the season and his first in the month of January.