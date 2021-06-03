Morant produced 27 points (11-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 11 assists and seven rebounds across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.

Morant ended just three rebounds away from putting up a triple-double but his efforts were not enough to avoid the Grizzlies' elimination in the first round. The second-year floor general played at a very high level throughout the series, though, ending with two double-doubles and scoring at least 23 points in each game despite facing a far more experienced opponent. Morant ends the playoff stretch averaging 30.2 points, 8.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in five appearances.