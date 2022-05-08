Morant closed with 34 points (13-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 142-112 loss to Golden State.

Morant did all that he could to keep the Grizzlies in the game, but the loss of Dillon Brooks (suspension) seemed to have a negative effect on both sides of the ball, and Memphis was unable to contain Golden State's explosive offense down the stretch. Morant will continue to be crucial as the Grizzlies try to take a win in San Francisco before heading home. The 2021 All-Star stands out as one of the most prolific players during the playoffs this season.