Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morant (elbow) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
The star guard is still recovering from a UCL sprain in his left elbow. The Grizzlies are expected to re-evaluate Morant soon, but he can be deemed doubtful for future contests until that happens.
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