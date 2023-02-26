Morant logged 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 112-94 win over the Nuggets.

Morant was excellent across the board and ended just three rebounds away from recording a double-double despite playing only 24 minutes, as the Grizzlies dominated from start to finish en route to an 18-point win. The All-Star point guard is having another excellent season and is averaging 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in February.