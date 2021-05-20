Morant recorded 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Morant didn't have his best shooting performance but still came up big in the Grizzlies' biggest game of the season, as he was one of three players that reached the 20-point plateau while also pacing the team in assists. Morant has scored at least 15 points in three of his last four contests and should be one of the team's go-to players once again when the Grizzlies decide their playoff fate Friday against the loser of the matchup between the Lakers and Warriors.