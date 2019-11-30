Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Struggles against Utah
Morant had 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 103-94 loss against the Jazz.
Morant was coming off back-to-back double-doubles and not only he was unable to keep that streak alive, but he also posted his third-lowest scoring output during this month. The rookie point guard will aim to bounce back Sunday on the road against the Timberwolves.
