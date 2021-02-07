Morant produced 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Although Morant improved his assist totals on Saturday, his shooting struggles continued. We've yet to see the explosive production that is typical for the point-guard since their two-week hiatus. This production decrease is likely temporary but is still worth monitoring as managers in head-to-head leagues set their lineup for the coming week.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Continues lackluster output•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Game against Bulls postponed•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Next three games postponed•
-
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Wednesday's game postponed•