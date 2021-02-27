Morant delivered 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 119-99 loss to the Clippers.

Morant reached the 20-point mark for the third time in his last five games, but his efforts weren't enough for the Grizzlies to claim a second straight win over LA after Memphis rolled to a 122-94 victory in the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday. The point guard was also handed his first career ejection Friday, as he was tossed from the game late in the fourth quarter after jawing at officials. Though the 21-year-old remains locked in as Memphis' top playmaker, his production has been disappointed since he returned in mid-January from an eight-game absence due to a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. In his 18 games since, Morant is averaging 17.8 points, 7.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes while shooting 43.2 percent from the field, 77.2 percent from the charity stripe and 20.3 percent from three-point range.