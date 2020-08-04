Morant notched 11 points (5-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt), eight assists and five rebounds across 39 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans.
Morant endured a rough outing on both ends of the court, making just five of his 21 shots while also posting a team-worst -12 rating. He had scored 20-plus points in each of his previous two matches in Orlando, but this was a step in the wrong direction for the rookie guard.
