Morant recorded eight points (2-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 38 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Morant has been extremely inconsistent in recent days and has looked woeful from the field over the last few games. The star point guard has failed to score more than 10 points in three of his last five games while shooting a meager 37.1 percent from the field in that stretch.