Morant closed Sunday's 123-92 loss to Sacramento with 17 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes.

Morant has been outstanding since his return from his 25-game suspension, and his play has lifted the Grizzlies to a 4-2 record in the games in which he's been available. Morant has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of those six outings and is averaging 25.2 points per game in that span.