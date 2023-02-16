Morant finished Wednesday's 117-111 victory over Utah with 20 points (8-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

Morant has scored at least 20 points in 19 straight games, but he still posted his fifth-worst field-goal percentage of the season Wednesday. HIs ineffectiveness carried over to the free-throw line, where he made just three of eight. Fortunately the All-Star Starter dished out nine assists, picked up eight rebounds and snagged two steals. The 23-year-old has produced excellent rebound numbers lately, averaging 8.3 boards over his last eight games.