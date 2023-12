Morant recorded 19 points (7-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 117-106 loss to the Clippers.

Morant went 0-for-7 from downtown but was able to hit some jumpers and convert some free throws to offset his tepid long-range result. He enjoyed some success as a ball distributor, posting his second double-digit assist total since returning to action.