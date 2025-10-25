Morant finished Friday's 146-114 loss to the Heat with 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 22 minutes.

Morant played through an apparent ankle injury, an issue that may have contributed to his poor play. He shot a woeful 4-for-16 from the field as the Grizzlies were soundly beaten. Memphis will have to back up Saturday, facing off against the Pacers. With his ankle continuing to bother him, managers may want to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of that game.