Morant posted 10 points (3-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Morant struggled badly in a game where the Grizzlies needed him the most, and in fact, his poor performance was perhaps the best example of how overmatched Memphis looked in the series against a vastly experienced Lakers team. Morant was inconsistent in the series, mixing up stellar performances in Gme and Game 5 with subpar efforts. He ended the series averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game, figures that were a tick below his regular-season averages.