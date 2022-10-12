Morant compiled 23 points (8-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 32 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 loss in Orlando.

Morant was just 4-for-16 from the field in the first three quarters before making four of eight shot attempts in the fourth. He struggled to make anything outside of the paint and was 1-for-11 on shots of 10 feet or more. The 23-year-old had made 12 of his 22 shot attempts and two of five three-point tries in the preseason before Tuesday's poor shooting night. In three preseason contests, he's averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.7 minutes.