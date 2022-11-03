Morant totaled 20 points (7-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Though Morant teased a triple-double in the win, he also committed a season-high eight turnovers. The superstar point guard can be prone to such performances, and he ranks dead last in the league with 4.0 turnovers per contest on the campaign. Still, Morant has been one of fantasy's top performers with per-game averages of 31.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals along with an efficient 52.5 percent shooting mark through seven games.