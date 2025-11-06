Morant amassed 17 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Rockets.

Morant posted a loaded stat line in this 15-point loss to the Rockets, but his shooting woes surfaced once again. The star floor general was terrible from deep, missing all but one of his seven shots from beyond the arc, and he's made just four of his 25 three-pointers over his last four outings. Morant has also failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last three contests, so this has been a disappointing start to the season for Morant, and especially for fantasy managers who took a chance on him and decided to draft him in the early rounds.